Nick Reiner, Rob and Michele Reiner's son, appears in court; arraignment set for Jan. 7 in killing of his parents

Nick Reiner appeared in a Los Angeles court on Wednesday over the killing of his parents, Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner. After brief proceedings, his arraignment was postponed until Jan. 7, defense attorney Alan Jackson told reporters.

The judge instructed cameras not to film Reiner, CBS News' Adam Yamaguchi reported.

Reiner was behind a glass wall in a custody area, and he did not enter a plea. He only said, "yes, your honor," to agree to the arraignment date. His lawyer had requested the postponement.

He wore a suicide prevention smock as he appeared in shackles, The Associated Press reported.

After the court appearance, Jackson told reporters the case needed to be treated with "restraint and with dignity."

"This is a devastating tragedy that has befallen the Reiner family," he said. "There are very, very complex and serious issues that are associated with this case. These need to be thoroughly but very carefully dealt with and examined and looked at and analyzed."

Nick Reiner, wearing a blue protective vest, makes his first court appearance on murder charges for the killing of his parents Rob and Michele Weiner, at LA Superior Court in Los Angeles, December 17, 2025 in this courtroom sketch. Mona Edwards / REUTERS

Jake and Romy Reiner, Rob and Michele's other two children, released a statement Wednesday saying they were "grateful for the outpouring of condolences, kindness, and support."

"Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day. The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience. They weren't just our parents; they were our best friends," they said in the statement.

"We now ask for respect and privacy, for speculation to be tempered with compassion and humanity, and for our parents to be remembered for the incredible lives they lived and the love they gave," they added.

Nick Reiner, 32, is being charged with two counts of first-degree murder with special circumstances, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman announced on Tuesday. Hochman said the charges carry a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole or the death penalty, but that his office hasn't decided which to pursue.

Alan Jackson, attorney of Nick Reiner, speaks in court to defend Reiner on murder charges for the killing of his parents Rob and Michele Weiner, in Los Angeles, Dec. 17, 2025. Jae C. Hong/Pool via REUTERS

Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner were found dead in their home over the weekend.

Newly released video shows Nick Reiner inside a gas station convenience store hours after the killings and just moments before he was arrested on Sunday. Video from outside the store shows the LAPD arriving and arresting him. He did not resist arrest, according to police.

He is now being held without bail in a jail in downtown Los Angeles.

The district attorney's office confirmed in a statement that Rob and Michele Reiner were stabbed to death. It wasn't clear as of Wednesday morning when exactly the attack happened, or how long the couple had been dead before their bodies were discovered on Sunday. The day before, they had gone to a party at Conan O'Brien's, where Rob and Nick Reiner had a brief but loud argument, sources who were there told CBS News.

Police have not released details about evidence in the case, or any information about a possible motive or what led them to arrest Nick Reiner.

Rob Reiner, 78, first gained fame in the CBS sitcom "All in the Family" for playing Archie Bunker's son-in-law Mike "Meathead" Stivic. He later became highly regarded for directing films including "The Princess Bride," "A Few Good Men," and "When Harry Met Sally..." Michele, 68, was a photographer who took the photo of President Trump that was used on the cover of his book "The Art of the Deal," according to Variety.

"Their loss is beyond tragic and we will commit ourselves to bringing their murderer to justice," Hochman said Tuesday. He added that this type of case is "the most serious charge the DA's office can bring against anyone."

On the day the couple was found dead, they had plans with their longtime friends Michelle Obama and former President Barack Obama, according to the former first lady.

"We were supposed to be seeing them that night, last night, and we got the news," Michelle Obama said during an interview on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Monday night.