Watch Live: Police, prosecutors in Rob and Michele Reiner murder case give new details on investigation

Officials in Los Angeles are holding a news conference Tuesday about the killings of Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer Reiner, who were found dead in their home over the weekend.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman and Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell are expected to provide new details about the case, which has sent shockwaves across the country.

Nick Reiner, a son of the couple, is being held in connection with his parents' murders. He was arrested on Sunday and is being held without bond. Two sources familiar with the incident told CBS News the couple were found with multiple stab wounds.

An attorney for Nick Reiner said his client would not be in court Tuesday due to medical reasons, The Associated Press reported. Greg Risling, a spokesperson for the district attorney's office, also told CBS News Los Angeles that his "understanding" is that Nick Reiner "is a medical miss out today."

Police have not released any information about evidence in the case, a possible motive, or what led them to arrest Nick Reiner.

The Reiners attended a party the night before the killings at Conan O'Brien's, where Rob and Nick Reiner had a brief but loud argument, sources who were at the party told CBS News.

On the day the couple was found dead, they had plans with their longtime friends Michelle Obama and former President Barack Obama, according to the former first lady.

"We were supposed to be seeing them that night, last night, and we got the news," said Michelle Obama during an interview on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Monday night.

How to watch update on Rob and Michele Reiner murder case

What: District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman and Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell give new details in the murder case of Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner.



District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman and Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell give new details in the murder case of Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner. Date: Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025

Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025 Time: 1 p.m. local time; 4 p.m. ET

1 p.m. local time; 4 p.m. ET Location: Hall of Justice in Los Angeles, California

Hall of Justice in Los Angeles, California Online stream: Live on CBS News in the player above or on your mobile or streaming device

