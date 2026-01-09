Former NFL star Antonio Brown seeks court approval to temporarily leave South Florida

Former NFL star Antonio Brown is expected to appear in court via Zoom on Friday to ask a judge if he can temporarily leave South Florida while his case is still pending.

This comes after new surveillance video was released showing the tense moments leading to up to when he was accused of opening fire after a boxing match in Miami last year.

Brown's attorney said his client is looking to head to Tampa to conduct business, but he remains on house arrest with an ankle monitor and needs a judge's approval.

Brown's attorney said that if his client is permitted to go to Tampa by the court, he would be conducting music studio sessions and has meetings with luxury car rental companies.

Last month, his attorney asked a judge to dismiss the case citing Florida's "Stand Your Ground" law.

Video shows moments leading up to Brown's eventual charges

A video shows an altercation take place before Brown was accused of opening fire after a boxing match in Miami last year.

The video shows Brown standing with a group of people when a man dressed in black approaches them.

There's then a brief exchange, and it appears as though Brown takes the first swing. At least two other people are then seen joining in on the scuffle.

Security is then seen trying to break the fight up, and Brown is then allegedly seen kicking at a security guard.

Moments later, Brown is seen walking around a white SUV, and when he emerges on the other side, he allegedly is seen pulling out a gun and runs toward the alleged victim.

The victim said one of the bullets allegedly grazed his neck.

Brown was charged with second-degree attempted murder and faces up to 30 years in prison if he's convicted.