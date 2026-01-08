Video shows moments before ex-NFL star Antonio Brown allegedly opens fire after Miami boxing match last year

A new video obtained by CBS News Miami shows an altercation take place before former NFL star Antonio Brown is accused of grabbing a gun and opening fire after a celebrity boxing match in Miami last year.

The video shows Brown standing with a group of people when a man dressed in black approaches them.

There's then a brief exchange, and it appears as though Brown takes the first swing. At least two other people are then seen joining in on the scuffle.

Security is then seen trying to break the fight up, and Brown is then allegedly seen kicking at a security guard.

FILE - Former NFL star wide receiver Antonio Brown walks after being released from the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, Nov. 13, 2025, in Miami. Lynne Sladky / AP

Moments later, Brown is seen walking around a white SUV, and when he emerges on the other side, he allegedly is seen pulling out a gun and runs toward the alleged victim.

The victim said one of the bullets allegedly grazed his neck.

Brown has since been charged with attempted second-degree murder with a firearm.

Brown faces up to 30 years in prison if he's convicted.

Last month, his attorney asked a judge to dismiss the case citing Florida's "Stand Your Ground" law.

The attorney argued that Brown believed that the alleged victim intended to cause him serious harm.

"The actions he was forced to take were solely in self-defense against the alleged victim's violent behavior. Brown was attacked that night and acted within his legal right to protect himself," Brown's lawyer, Mark Eiglarsh, had said.

The next hearing is scheduled for April.

What happened when Antonio Brown allegedly opened fire?

Brown is accused of grabbing a handgun from a security staffer after a celebrity boxing match in Miami on May 16, 2025, and firing two shots at a man he had gotten into a fistfight with earlier, according to an arrest warrant.

Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu told investigators that one of the bullets grazed his neck.

Brown was not immediately arrested that night because initially police did not identify Nantambu as a victim.

It wasn't until May 21 that Nantambu gave a full statement about the incident to police and identified Brown as the shooter, the affidavit states.

Brown spent 12 years in the NFL and was an All-Pro wide receiver who last played in 2021 for Tampa Bay, including a Super Bowl championship with quarterback Tom Brady.

He spent much of his career with Pittsburgh. For his career, Brown had 928 receptions for more than 12,000 yards and accounted for 88 total touchdowns, counting punt returns and one pass.