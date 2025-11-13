Former NFL star Antonio Brown released from Florida jail on $25,000 bond for attempted murder charge

"God is good," said Antonio Brown when walking out of the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center Thursday morning.

The former NFL star has been in custody ever since U.S. marshals brought him back from Dubai to face a second-degree attempted murder charge in Florida.

"We are so grateful that he's out," said Mark Eiglarsh, Brown's attorney.

Former NFL star wide receiver Antonio Brown, left, stands at a food truck with his attorney Mark Russell Eiglarsh, right, after being released from the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, in Miami. Lynne Sladky / AP

The charge is in connection to an incident outside a boxing event in Miami in May, where police said Brown took a gun from a security guard and fired two gunshots. The victim claimed a bullet grazed his neck. Police said Brown was seen holding a gun in the video, and then gunshots are heard.

Brown's attorney showed a photo of the victim's injury in court, arguing the injury isn't consistent with a bullet graze. A judge allowed Brown to get out of jail with a $25,000 bond. The victim's attorney said his client is lucky to be alive.

"Mr. Brown then leaves, goes to his car, comes back and starts rapidly firing at my client. By the grace of God, he was safe," said Richard Cooper, the attorney for the victim.

Brown's attorney said that his client acted in self-defense and was using his own gun to protect himself against a man he had problems with in the past. Brown's lawyer also didn't say much outside of the jail, other than he's glad that brown can be home, while the case makes its way through the courts.

"He's extremely eager to rejoin his family, who he loves dearly," Eiglarsh said.

Now, Brown must stay away from the victim and he must wear an ankle monitor at all times. If convicted, Brown could face up to 15 years in prison.