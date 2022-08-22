NEXT Weather: Spotty showers with temps in triple digits

MIAMI - A warm, muggy Monday morning with low 80s. Spotty showers are moving in on the ocean breeze but later on the storms will push inland and to the west coast this afternoon.

Highs will soar to the low 90s and it will feel like the 100s this afternoon when you factor in the high humidity.

Tomorrow we will see a repeat with mostly morning showers courtesy of the onshore flow. But the rain chance begins to rise middle of the week as moisture increases across South Florida.

By late week into the weekend, the rain chance will be even higher with storms likely Friday through Sunday due to more of a Southerly flow.

It will not be quite as hot due to the rain and cloud coverage expected. Highs will be in the upper 80s Saturday and Sunday.