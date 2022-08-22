Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Spotty showers with temps in triple digits

By Lissette Gonzalez

/ CBS Miami

NEXT Weather forecast for Monday 8/22/22 6AM
NEXT Weather forecast for Monday 8/22/22 6AM 02:18

MIAMI - A warm, muggy Monday morning with low 80s. Spotty showers are moving in on the ocean breeze but later on the storms will push inland and to the west coast this afternoon. 

Highs will soar to the low 90s and it will feel like the 100s this afternoon when you factor in the high humidity.

Tomorrow we will see a repeat with mostly morning showers courtesy of the onshore flow. But the rain chance begins to rise middle of the week as moisture increases across South Florida. 

By late week into the weekend, the rain chance will be even higher with storms likely Friday through Sunday due to more of a Southerly flow. 

It will not be quite as hot due to the rain and cloud coverage expected. Highs will be in the upper 80s Saturday and Sunday.

Lissette Gonzalez
lissette-gonzalez.jpg

Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

First published on August 22, 2022 / 8:27 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

