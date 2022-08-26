NEXT Weather: Spotty showers, temps in triple digits

MIAMI - Friday morning was mainly dry, but then some showers were expected to develop over the interior that may spread Eastward.

Highs will once again soar to the low 90s and it will feel like the 100s when you factor in the high humidity.

Saturday will be mainly dry in the morning and then scattered storms will develop in the afternoon and evening with the potential for some downpours.

The heaviest rain will likely be over the SW coast of Florida.

Sunday we remain unsettled with the potential for passing storms.

The rain chance could be even higher early next week. Highs will remain seasonable in the low 90s and it will continue to feel like the triple-digits.