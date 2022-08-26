Watch CBS News
Local News

NEXT Weather: Spotty showers, temps in triple digits

By Lissette Gonzalez

/ CBS Miami

NEXT Weather forecast for Friday 8/26/22 12PM
NEXT Weather forecast for Friday 8/26/22 12PM 03:27

MIAMI - Friday morning was mainly dry, but then some showers were expected to develop over the interior that may spread Eastward. 

Highs will once again soar to the low 90s and it will feel like the 100s when you factor in the high humidity.

Saturday will be mainly dry in the morning and then scattered storms will develop in the afternoon and evening with the potential for some downpours.

The heaviest rain will likely be over the SW coast of Florida.

Sunday we remain unsettled with the potential for passing storms. 

The rain chance could be even higher early next week. Highs will remain seasonable in the low 90s and it will continue to feel like the triple-digits.

Lissette Gonzalez
lissette-gonzalez.jpg

Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

First published on August 26, 2022 / 2:03 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.