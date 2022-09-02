NEXT Weather: Showers likely, feel-like temps in triple digits

MIAMI - A warm, steamy start with low 80s. Dry for now but later on some storms will be possible around late morning and midday.

A few storms may still linger over the Western Suburbs early afternoon before the wet weather moves inland.

Highs in the low 90s this afternoon and it will feel like 100s when you factor in the high humidity. As the breeze builds out of the East this weekend, we will see a shift in our pattern.

Expect scattered showers across the coast in the morning and then storms will push inland and to the Gulf coast in the afternoon.

There is a moderate risk of rip currents at the beach due to the onshore winds. And the UV index is extreme.

Highs will remain seasonable in the low 90s through Labor Day. And afternoon heat indices will continue in the triple-digits through the long holiday weekend.