NEXT Weather: Pattern of spotty showers with high temps continues

MIAMI - Later Wednesday morning and around midday some showers will be possible.

Storms will push inland and to the West coast this afternoon.

Highs soar to the low 90s and it will feel like the 100s this afternoon across South Florida.

Late Wednesday night, we may see some passing storms.

Thursday and Friday the rain chance will increase due to more moisture.

Scattered storms will be possible. This weekend the rain chance is highest with the potential for heavy downpours and flooding.