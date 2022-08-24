Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Pattern of spotty showers with high temps continues

By Lissette Gonzalez

/ CBS Miami

NEXT Weather forecast for Wednesday 8/24/22 6AM
NEXT Weather forecast for Wednesday 8/24/22 6AM 01:39

MIAMI -  Later Wednesday morning and around midday some showers will be possible.

Storms will push inland and to the West coast this afternoon. 

Highs soar to the low 90s and it will feel like the 100s this afternoon across South Florida.

Late Wednesday night, we may see some passing storms. 

Thursday and Friday the rain chance will increase due to more moisture.

Scattered storms will be possible. This weekend the rain chance is highest with the potential for heavy downpours and flooding. 

Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

First published on August 24, 2022 / 8:30 AM

