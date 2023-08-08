NEXT Weather Alert: Miami-Dade, Broward under Excessive Heat Warning

MIAMI - Miami-Dade, Broward, and for the first time this summer Palm Beach County, are under an Excessive Heat Warning through 7 p.m.

It's the highest heat alert that can be issued. The CBS News Miami NEXT Weather team has issued an Alert Day.

NEXT Weather meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez said temperatures on Tuesday will be exceptionally hot, in the mid to upper 90s, and we could tie a record. She said when you factor in the humidity, it will feel like up to 114 degrees or hotter.

Gonzalez said rain chances will be limited but inland areas like Weston and Homestead could see a few showers pop up.

The National Weather Service issues an Excessive Heat Warning when forecast "feels-like" temperatures reach 110 or higher for two hours or more.

The best advice is to avoid being outside during the hottest part of the day and stay hydrated by drinking water.

Also, check up on relatives and neighbors while the hot weather persists. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Stay in an air-conditioned environment if possible and wear light weight, loose fitting clothing if you're going to be outside.

Take extra precautions if working or spending time outside. Reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.