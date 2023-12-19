Proposed bill would require Chick-fil-A locations along New York State Thruway to open on Sundays

Bill would require some N.Y. Chick-fil-A locations to open on Sundays Bill would require some N.Y. Chick-fil-A locations to open on Sundays 00:33

NEW YORK -- A New York lawmaker has introduced a bill that would possibly require future Chick-fil-A locations along the New York State Thruway to open on Sundays.

Assemblyman Tony Simone, who represents parts of Manhattan, says his bill would require companies that sell food at transportation facilities and rest areas along Interstate 90 to remain open seven days a week for travelers.

Since opening in 1946, Chick-fil-A has closed its locations on Sundays.

So far, Chick-fil-A has not commented on the bill.