New Florida law restricting outdoor sleeping faces early test

New law targeting homelessness put to the test in Miami

MIAMI - People experiencing homelessness in Miami are testing new state restrictions on sleeping outdoors in public areas, with some planning to continue camping while police refrain from immediate arrests.

The new law that went into effect Tuesday prohibits counties and municipalities from allowing people to camp or sleep outside on public property unless it's in a city- or county-designated encampment area.

"I was waiting for something to happen," said Barry Orear, a 62-year-old experiencing homelessness who spent the first night of the new law's enforcement sleeping on a sidewalk near Jackson Memorial Hospital. "Nothing happened. It's okay. It's not rough or anything. It's better than starving."

Among those who slept nearby was Zo Sadler.

"I do have a home, a house that I live in, but I'm not going to let the city or any police officers come and mess with these people," Sadler said. "They don't deserve that."

They reported that neither police nor outreach workers approached those sleeping outside Tuesday night.

Ron Book, chairman of the Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust, said his group is trying to rent rooms to ease the strain on shelters near capacity. Book stated that those sleeping in public places refuse to move into shelters. He expects many of them to continue resisting help and to "get a warning or two or three" before getting arrested.

"Local governments are trying to do any and everything they can to insulate themselves from the January 1 date," Book said.

After January 1, the new law allows the attorney general or anyone living in the county to sue for civil damages.

"All that does is take money out of the system, put it in somebody's pocket that's doing nothing to end homelessness," Book said.

The City of Miami Police Department explained its policy in a statement emailed to CBS News Miami.

"Miami Police Officers always focus on a compassionate approach when engaging the community. Officers will assist individuals by providing information about available shelter options and support services. If an individual is violating the law and refuses to go to a shelter, officers will assess the situation, prioritizing public health and safety."

"The goal of the Miami Police Department will be to encourage compliance through outreach rather than immediate punitive measures. The emphasis will be on connecting individuals with resources while ensuring to follow the new state law."