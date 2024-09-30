New Florida law bans those struggling with homelessness from sleeping outdoors

MIAMI - A new law taking effect Tuesday will impact thousands of people struggling with homelessness across Florida.

House Bill 1365 prohibits camping on streets, sidewalks, and in parks. Cities and counties are required to provide temporary shelter, where individuals experiencing homelessness will receive drug and mental health treatment.

CBS News Miami spoke with several people living on the streets of Miami.

Mildred Forti, 43, said she and her husband, Miguel Santiago, have been homeless in Miami for several months.

"To be camping out in public as we are because we can't find a place to live because the money he makes in his job is not enough for us anymore," Forti said. "This is another stupid law. We will start moving again and looking for a new place."

Ron Book, chairman of the Miami-Dade Homeless Trust, told CBS News Miami, "If you are sleeping in parks, on sidewalks, or anywhere in the open, you are in violation of the law as of tomorrow."

"We are working feverishly to create more opportunities for shelter and housing," Book added. "We are looking at setting up a navigation center, which is a step below, if you will, what a normal shelter is. We hope to have it operational by the end of the year."

He also said they plan to place over 140 individuals in rental units at the La Quinta Hotel before Dec. 31, 2024. Book was referring to plans to convert the La Quinta Hotel in Cutler Bay into housing for low-income seniors.

"We are building an 8-unit building in Overtown and 190 single-occupancy units for men near Krome," Book said. "We've also identified 80 additional beds for another shelter in the next 30 days."

Book, who has been working with the homeless for decades, said he is committed to helping those in need.

He noted that 1,002 people are living on the streets in Miami-Dade County, with 2,760 in shelters. In Fort Lauderdale, 750 residents are currently experiencing homelessness.

Broward County and Fort Lauderdale are considering adding pallet homes. Fort Lauderdale is also expanding its outreach staff to guide people into programs and permanent housing.

One key question is how law enforcement will enforce the new law.

Miami-Dade police told CBS News Miami they are waiting for guidance from their legal team. Miami police said they will encourage people to go to shelters and use city resources. Meanwhile, Fort Lauderdale police said they have established a homeless outreach team and a neighborhood support office to connect individuals with resources.

Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony has been outspoken on the issue. In a social media post, he said, "Homelessness is not a crime, and BSO is not the solution."