New Broward County apartment building aims to fill affordable housing gap

FORT LAUDERDALE -- The Housing Authority of the City of Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday celebrated the grand opening of a building that will provide affordable housing to residents.

Poinciana Crossing apartment building. CBS News Miami

Poinciana Crossing, a $34 million residential complex, was built on an old rail yard and offers 113 one- and two-bedroom units to residents with certain income levels.

"Poinciana Crossing offers residents easy access to all that Fort Lauderdale and nearby South Florida communities have to offer," said Kenneth Naylor, president of Atlantic Pacific Companies, which developed the building in conjunction with the housing agency. "Additionally, the 36-foot tall wave-inspired art installation gives residents a sense of pride for their beautiful home and creates a new landmark sculpture for the community to enjoy."

Carolyn Edmond, mother of six grown children and grandmother to 15, said rising rents in Broward County have made it a challenge to find high-quality apartments.

"They don't look at what people can afford," she said. "I can't work anymore (because) I have health issues."

The building is an easy walk to local amenities that include a bank, hospital and grocery store.