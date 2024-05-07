Watch CBS News
US Navy: Nuclear sub to be named USS Miami, Gloria Estefan to be the sponsor

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - US Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro announced Tuesday evening that a new nuclear-powered attack submarine will be named USS Miami and that Gloria Estefan will be the sub's sponsor.  

The announcement was made during the official kickoff concert of the inaugural Fleet Week Miami, hosted by Blue Star Families.

"That shared history is what makes Miami one of the greatest cities on Earth—and emblematic of what makes this country the greatest country in the world," said Del Toro. "Miami is a shining example of what happens when a city welcomes all who come seeking a better life." 

As the sponsor, Estefan will represent a lifelong relationship with the ship and crew. According the US Navy,  A sponsor is the title given to a prominent citizen chosen to christen a vessel.

"We are so thankful as citizens of this great country to have all of you out there protecting and serving all of us," Gloria Estefan said to those attending the concert.

In the past, the Magic City has been honored with three previous vessels: A gunboat (1862-1865), a light cruiser (1942-1947), and another nuclear-powered submarine (1990-2014).   

Del Toro is a Cuban-American entrepreneur and retired Navy officer who has served as the Secretary of the Navy since 2021.  

