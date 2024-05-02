Fleet Week Miami sets sail for first time. Here's what you need to know

MIAMI — After docking in Fort Lauderdale for over three decades, South Florida's Fleet Week is setting a course for Miami this year.

Last July, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, alongside U.S. Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro, and other officials announced at PortMiami that the maritime event will take place from May 7 to May 13.

Fleet Week traditionally involves active military ships docking in major cities across the country, where U.S. sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen will enter the city and visit its tourist attractions while the public take guided tours of the naval vessels. Military demonstrations and air shows often accompany the dayslong event.

On Monday, May 6, Cava, Toro and Matthew Lewis, chief security officer and senior vice president of Norwegian Cruise Lines, will hold a press conference to launch the event officially under the name "Norwegian Cruise Line Fleet Week Miami."

"The Department of the Navy is tremendously excited to bring the Navy and Marine Corps team to the inaugural Fleet Week Miami" Del Toro said. "Today's Navy reflects the energy, diversity and opportunity that defines South Florida — and indeed the nation. And we want all of South Florida to come join us to honor and to honor these great women and men who serve our nation."

Here's what you need to know about this year's inaugural event.

Early Shipping

Though the event itself doesn't officially begin until that Tuesday, there are a few things that maritime enthusiasts can enjoy before the ships arrive.

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 5, the Frost Science Museum will host U.S. Navy and Marines officials where the public can learn about the Navy Stewards of the Sea environmental program, naval aviation, naval scientific research and see demonstrations from the K-9 team. Also, the Navy Band Southeast will provide a free performance.

Additionally, the first of the ships will begin to dock in PortMiami: the USS Bataan, an amphibious assault ship. The U.S. Navy vessel will arrive at approximately 6:45 p.m. and the public can watch its arrival at South Pointe Park in Miami Beach. An F-18 flyover will mark the arrival of the Bataan.

Ships Ahoy

While the USS Bataan will be the first of the ships to arrive, South Floridians will get to see three other U.S. military vessels, all of which will be heralded by the appearance of the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman.

Alongside the Bataan, the public will get to tour these ships:

USS Normandy — Navy guided missile cruiser

USS Leyte Gulf — Navy guided missile cruiser

USCGS Seneca — Coast Guard cutter

"The United States Navy is America's Navy. It's your Navy," said Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander of the U.S. Fleet Forces Command. "Fleet Week Miami is a great opportunity for families to come out, tour our ships, connect with our Sailors, and get a better understanding of what your Navy does to protect our homeland."

Tours of the ships are planned for Monday through Sunday, May 6-12. The weekdays will focus on afternoon and evening tours from 1-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., while Saturday tours are slated to be 9-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Sunday tours will be 9-11 a.m., 1-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m.

All tours are free and tickets will become available online 48 hours in advance of each date on the Fleet Week's Facebook page. Additionally, you may only select one ship per reservation. You can reserve tickets for another vessel on a separate reservation, but be aware that they will be docked at different terminals. For parking information, visit PortMiami's website.

Out of all the military ships coming, only the Truman will not be available for public tours because it will be anchored about 2-3 miles offshore.

Shore Leave

When you're not on deck, there are still plenty of things to do and see during Miami Fleet Week. One activity in particular will be the Navy Recruiting Command's Nimitz — a mobile, state-of-the-art virtual reality experience that simulates a Navy SEAL mission.

Inside the Nimitz, which is housed inside of an 18-wheeler, participants go through a video briefing before strapping on an Oculus Rift headset and a piece of wearable technology called a SubPac that percusses in real time to the sounds of the mission, according to a Navy press release. Visitors navigate the mission using a cutting-edge steering wheel and throttle system that replicate the actual sensation of piloting a high-speed Navy Special Warfare Combatant Craft. Once finished with the simulation, participants then move to the debriefing station, where they receive feedback and a performance grade.

Additionally, Navy recruiting leadership will visit J.P. Taravalla, McArthur, Flanagan, Fort Lauderdale and Coral Gables High Schools to discuss the plethora of STEM careers in the Navy, as well as its $200,000 ROTC Scholarship Program, which pays full college tuition for students with "exceptional academic and leadership credentials."

"We are extremely excited to spend time in Miami, meeting with exceptional students and faculty, and discussing the great opportunities available in today's Navy," said Comm. Dominique Jackson of Navy Diversity and Outreach. "It is important for today's high school students to understand that a Navy STEM career offers opportunities that can't be found anywhere else."

Here are more activities and events you can enjoy throughout the week.

Monday

After Cava's official welcome on Monday, the Navy's e-sports team will compete in a friendly video game tournament with students from St. Thomas, Florida Memorial and Florida International Universities. The event is from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Tuesday

At 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, up to 50 new U.S. citizens will be welcomed aboard the Bataan to help make their first day as Americans memorable with a naturalization ceremony coordinated with the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Headquarters in Miami.

Wednesday

On Wednesday, there are a few things to do. First, there is the JROTC/Youth STEM Summit, where students from Miami-Dade Public Schools will take ship tours, learn about technology careers in the military and private sector, and participate in demonstrations by local tech companies. They'll also hear from leading venture capitalists who will talk about Miami's growing tech sector. The summit will be held from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, Del Toro will hold a special enlistment ceremony for future sailors and Marines in the delayed entry program to take the oath of enlistment onboard a U.S. Navy vessel. The ceremony begins at 10:30 a.m.

Later Wednesday night, 20 visiting military will get a true introduction to South Florida's Latin culture during Dancing with the Stars and Stripes. At this event, they will receive several hours of dance instruction at the Tower Theater on Calle Ocho in preparation for a fun performance at 8 p.m. before judges and a live audience at Domino Plaza. The public is invited to attend.

Thursday

Thursday night is Fleet Week Innovation Night, where fans can embark on a "journey of discovery" as the U.S. Navy unveils a web of innovation, technology and strategic partnerships that drive its mission to confront global challenges and excel in cyberspace, stated event organizers.

Friday

On Friday, visiting military personnel will be honored during Military Night with the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park, where fans can enjoy performances by Navy Band Southeast and watch the F-18 flyover before the Marlins take on the Atlanta Braves.

Saturday

Saturday morning kicks off with the Fleet Week 5K Miami hosted by GoRun Miami at Tamiami Park at 7 a.m. The Marine Band will provide entertainment and there will be a F-18 flyover before the starting gun at 7:30 a.m. Those who are not running can participate in Zumba and other fitness classes or visit the many vendor booths.

Meanwhile, Zoo Miami will host Navy Day at 10 a.m. While walking among the animals, visitors can meet with sailors and learn more about Navy programs, including the diving tank, and understand environmental stewardship.

Also on Saturday morning, Fleet Week Miami will honor veterans with a special tour of the Leyte Gulf starting at 9 a.m. before holding an official ceremony at 11 a.m. at PortMiami.

And for some friendly competition, teams from the Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and local first responders will face off in various sporting events during the City of Miami Beach Top Gun Beach Olympics. The games begin at 9 a.m. at Lummus Park, and they're free and open to the public.

Sunday

For Sunday, the last of the public tours for the Bataan will be available from 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m.