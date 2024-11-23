Community calls for family court reforms months after Pembroke Pines girl, 2, was killed by father

FORT LAUDERDALE — A South Florida community is calling for systemic family court reforms months after a 2-year-old Pembroke Pines girl was killed by her father.

Jeronimo Duran Pembroke Pines Police Department

Jeronimo Duran, 33, is currently facing first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse charges for allegedly killing his toddler daughter Melody Alana Rose Duran on May 28.

Florida nonprofit Families Against Court Travesties, Inc. (FACTS), along with Melody's family and their community, will hold a candlelight vigil on Saturday evening to honor the 2-year-old's life, and say her death highlights the "critical failures in mental health care and the family court system."

"Despite her mother's repeated warnings about his unstable mental health and concerning behavior, the court granted [Duran] unsupervised visitation," FACTS stated in a press release. "Melody's father fought tirelessly through a protracted custody battle, but systemic shortcomings failed to protect [Melody]."

Born on Nov. 23, 2021, Melody would have been celebrating her third birthday this weekend.

"Melody was a light in our lives, radiating joy, laughter and love," her family stated. "She loved to sing, dance and watch Ms. Rachel, spreading happiness to everyone she met."

Melody's murder

Before Melody's death, Pembroke Pines Police said that Duran had been separated from Melody's mother -- Mona Rosita Clarke -- and had brought his daughter to his grandmother's home at SW 117 Ave. 4th Ct. It was there where Melody was killed.

On the morning of May 28, Duran was seen on video arriving at his grandmother's home. Hours later, a police officer and paramedics rush into the home.

Pembroke Pines Police said Duran's grandmother had discovered him on top of his daughter when she came home and called 911. Police released the call, in which the grandmother is heard pleading for help.

"I think the girl is unconscious," she said in Spanish. "I don't know what is going on. The girl is pale and not reacting."

Melody was rushed to the hospital, where she died.

Pembroke Pines Police Sgt. Jason Palant told CBS News Miami at the time that a knife believed to be used during the incident was found at the home and that Melody had "lacerations to her throat."

"Through our investigation, detectives determined that Jeronimo Duran, the child's father, was the primary suspect and detectives were able to establish probable cause for first-degree murder," he said.

Palant told CBS News Miami that Melody's parents did not have a parenting plan to allow for time-sharing.

In May 2023 court filings, Clarke had asked for full custody of Melody and asked that Duran be drug tested and have a psychological evaluation, along with taking an eight-week parenting course and that a guardian ad litem be appointed to the child.

At the time of the incident, police did not said whether there were previous calls to the home at the time of the murder nor could they confirm that Duran had mental health problems. Additionally, they said there is no known motive.

"This is a very tragic incident and our hearts go out to the family of the victim and we want justice for the family," he said.