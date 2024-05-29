Pembroke Pines Police: Knife likely used in killing of 2-year-old child; dad charged with murder

PEMBROKE PINES - Pembroke Pines police are releasing some chilling details about the death of a 2-year-old girl inside her home on Tuesday morning.

They say they have charged the child's father— 33-year-old Jeronimo Duran— with first-degree murder and say the child's great-grandmother arrived home during the attack and called for help.

Police spokesman, Sgt. Jason Palant said, "When she arrived at the residence she saw the suspect on top of the 2-year-old child and the child did not appear to be breathing. She called 911."

A police radio transmission indicated that the child appeared not to be reacting.

Police and fire rescue responded to the home in the area of S.W. 177th Ave. and 4th Court, just before 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday and transported the child to the hospital but she did not survive.

Palant said, "There was a weapon discovered at the scene, a knife we believe was used in the incident. She did have lacerations to her throat. Through our investigation, detectives determined that Jeronimo Duran, the child's father, was the primary suspect and detectives were able to establish probable cause for first-degree murder."

"The grandmother of the suspect lives there and she came home during the incident," he said.

"The mother and father do have a parenting plan which allows for time-sharing and Mr. Duran picked up the child that morning and brought her to the house," he said. "He spoke to detectives and we established probable cause. We don't have a motive at this time."

Police are not saying if Duran had mental health issues or if there had been previous calls to the home.

Palant said, "This is a very tragic incident and our hearts go out to the family of the victim and we want justice for the family."

Police said more charges against Duran are possible.

CBS News Miami's Peter D'Oench spoke with a member of his family but he said he had "no comment."

It was expected that Duran would appear in bond on Wednesday but his first appearance was rescheduled because of a medical issue.