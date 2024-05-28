Man arrested for allegedly murdering 2-year-old girl in Pembroke Pines

FORT LAUDERDALE — A man is behind bars after a two-year-old girl died from a neck wound on Tuesday.

Pembroke Pines Police announced they had arrested and charged Jeronimo A. Duran, 33, with first-degree murder.

Around 9:42 a.m., Pembroke Pines Police and Fire officials were called out to a report regarding an injured child at 404 SW 177th Ave.

When they arrived, they found the two-year-old child "bleeding profusely" from her neck and immediately began emergency medical care. She was then rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital, where the girl died despite life-saving efforts, police stated.

Officers then took Duran into custody and transported him to Broward County Jail, where he could face additional charges pending the investigation.