Man arrested for allegedly murdering 2-year-old girl in Pembroke Pines

By Hunter Geisel

FORT LAUDERDALE — A man is behind bars after a two-year-old girl died from a neck wound on Tuesday.

Pembroke Pines Police announced they had arrested and charged Jeronimo A. Duran, 33, with first-degree murder.

Around 9:42 a.m., Pembroke Pines Police and Fire officials were called out to a report regarding an injured child at 404 SW 177th Ave.

When they arrived, they found the two-year-old child "bleeding profusely" from her neck and immediately began emergency medical care. She was then rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital, where the girl died despite life-saving efforts, police stated.

Officers then took Duran into custody and transported him to Broward County Jail, where he could face additional charges pending the investigation.

Hunter Geisel is a digital producer at CBS Miami. Hunter has previously produced digital content for local and national outlets, covering several topics from breaking news and current events to politics and pop culture.

First published on May 28, 2024 / 7:21 PM EDT

