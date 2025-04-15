Murder-suicide at Miami Del Toro Insurance office highlights domestic violence struggles

A new video has surfaced showing the alleged killer in a murder-suicide at a Miami insurance office, appearing to violate a restraining order weeks before fatally shooting his estranged wife and then himself, authorities said.

The incident, which unfolded Monday at the Del Toro Insurance office in Little Havana, has raised questions about workplace safety and the effectiveness of protective measures for domestic violence victims.

Tragic shooting at insurance office

Miami police responded to reports of gunfire at the Del Toro Insurance office on 27th Avenue around 8 a.m. Monday.

Investigators found a female employee, identified by family as 32-year-old Indiana Guzman, dead from gunshot wounds. The shooter, her estranged husband, Reynaldo Sandoval, 61, was also found dead, having turned the gun on himself, police said.

The couple, originally from Nicaragua, had been married for several years but were separated, with Guzman holding restraining orders against Sandoval.

A history of abuse and unheeded warnings

Maria Guzman, Indiana's sister, described her as a vibrant, humble woman and a dedicated co-worker.

She said Indiana moved to the U.S. two years ago to join Sandoval after a long-distance marriage, fulfilling a dream to build a life together.

However, Maria, who lived with the couple for five months, witnessed Sandoval's verbal and physical abuse toward her sister. Despite Indiana's efforts to leave and secure restraining orders, Sandoval continued to harass her.

Video evidence obtained by CBS News Miami, provided by Indiana to her sister, appears to show Sandoval at Guzman's workplace, despite the restraining order.

In the video, Indiana can be heard saying, "He knows he can't come here" and "Do you not have shame? This is not love. You're crazy."

In a Facebook Reel, Indiana stated, "Whatever happens to me, he is responsible," signaling her fear of Sandoval's actions.

Maria last spoke to Indiana as she arrived at work Monday morning, but the call ended when Indiana entered the office.

Hours later, Maria learned of her sister's death. She noted that Sandoval, a former maintenance worker at the Del Toro office, still had access to the building despite the restraining orders.

Maria questioned why he was not barred from the premises and why Indiana's request to transfer to another office was denied.

Systemic challenges in domestic violence cases

According to Women in Distress, domestic violence cases have risen 28% across Florida, underscoring the challenges victims face in seeking safety.

Maria said her sister took legal steps to protect herself, but those measures failed. "In the end, no one protected her," she said.

CBS News Miami reached out to the Del Toro Insurance office to see how Sandoval was able to access the building, but have not yet heard back.