Police ID man, woman killed in apparent murder-suicide at Del Toro Insurance building

City of Miami police have identified a man and a woman who were killed in a shooting inside a Del Toro Insurance office building early Monday.

Police said they are investigating the case as a murder-suicide involving former spouses.

According to police, authorities received a call about the shooting at 42 NW 27 Avenue just after 8 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man and woman with gunshot wounds.

Miami Fire Rescue responded to the scene, but both individuals died before they could be taken to a hospital, authorities said.

City of Miami Police Captain Freddie Cruz said they said the two involved in the incident were the only people inside the building at the time and it appeared the man shot the woman before turning the gun on himself.

"It appears to be a murder-suicide at this moment. We don't know the relationship between these individuals. It's a very active case, our detectives are still working this case. What I can tell you is that we are not looking for anyone, the community is not in danger, we are not looking for a shooter and it appears to be an isolated incident. It is very horrific and very unfortunate," Cruz said.

Details emerge

Miami police identified the woman as Indiana del Socorro Guzman Mendoza, 32, and the man as Reynaldo Sandoval, 61.

Captain Cruz said police could use help from the public, saying, "Anytime we have anything where someone knows something about an incident, the community can help us and it is always welcome. It can provide us with information that can help put this puzzle together."

Late Monday afternoon, a woman who said she was the ex-wife of the gunman showed up at the crime scene.

"He was the father of my kids. They were having problems. She took him to court. She accused him of domestic violence. He talked to me and told me he never put his hands on her," she said.

Del Toro releases statement

"This morning, a reprehensible and regrettable incident occurred at the headquarters of Del Toro Insurance. A completely unjustifiable crime of passion took place against one of our employees, who was on duty and serving the community.

At this time, Del Toro Insurance sends its condolences to the victim's family and reiterates its total condemnation of this abominable act of extreme violence against a young and hard worker woman.

We extend our deepest condolences to her loved ones in this sad and difficult time. In the face of this misfortune and the pain that concerns us, the Del Toro employees, through tears, gathered and prayed outside the building to accompany the soul of our beloved colleague.

May her memory be honored as she deserves."



