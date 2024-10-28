Mostly cloudy South Florida as breeze builds of the northeast

MIAMI - It's a breezy week ahead for South Florida.

Monday morning was a mixed bag of temperatures, with mostly mid to upper 70s in Broward and a little cooler in Miami-Dade with some inland areas waking up to the upper 60s and low 70s. It was in the mid to upper 70s along coastal Miami-Dade and the Keys.

A few showers are possible on the breeze. Highs will stay a bit below normal, in the low 80s, with clouds around.

As the wind increases out of the northeast, there is a risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches through Wednesday evening. It is not safe to go swimming in the ocean due to the rough surf. There is a small craft advisory for boaters along the Atlantic waters due to northeast winds of 15 to 20 knots, seas of 4 to 6 feet and choppy conditions on the bay. There is also a small craft advisory for the Florida Keys due to east-northeast winds of 15 to 20 knots, seas of 2 to 4 feet and choppy conditions near shore.

It stays breezy on Tuesday with highs in the low 80s, and a lower chance of rain. Isolated showers are possible.

Wednesday will be windy. The wind will increase out of the east at 15 to 20 miles per hour with gusts as high as 25 to 28 miles per hour. There will be hazardous beach and boating conditions due to the strong onshore breeze. Highs will be slightly warmer and closer to the mid-80s under mostly sunny skies.

Nothing too frightening for Halloween on Thursday weather-wise. It will be wickedly warm and windy with highs in the low 80s. A few spooky showers will be possible along with some creepy clouds. It will be a mild evening for trick-or-treaters with temperatures in the upper 70s.

Friday will be breezy but not quite as blustery as Wednesday or Thursday. The chance of rain remains low but a few showers can't be ruled.

The chance of rain increases this weekend with the potential for passing showers on Saturday and Sunday. This weekend we "fall back" as Daylight Saving Time ends. We will need to turn the clocks back an hour overnight on Saturday. On Sunday, the sunrise will take place at 6:30 a.m. and sunset at 5:37 p.m.