Mostly cloudy across South Florida, passing afternoon showers expected

MIAMI - It was a mild and muggy start to Monday with temperatures in the low to mid-70s.

It will be breezy, mostly cloudy and warm throughout the day with passing showers. Afternoon highs will be near 80 degrees.

There is a high risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches due to the strong onshore winds. It is not safe to go swimming in the ocean. A small craft advisory has been issued for boaters along the Atlantic and Keys waters due to hazardous marine conditions.

The chance of rain increases Tuesday and Wednesday with the potential for more showers and storms due to more moisture around. Some heavy downpours will be possible at times. We could see rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches through Wednesday. We stay warm, humid and breezy through midweek with highs in the low 80s.

Wet start of the week. NEXT Weather

Thursday will not be as wet with just some spotty showers possible. Highs will remain warm in the low 80s. Thursday night a cold front will push through and usher in cooler, drier weather on Friday and through the weekend.

Friday morning will be a little cooler with lows in the upper 60s but highs will still climb to around 80 degrees.

The big chill arrives this weekend when lows tumble to the upper 50s Saturday morning and highs climb to the mid-70s. This cooler weather arrives just in time to officially kick off Winter. The Winter Solstice takes place at 4:20 a.m. on Saturday when the sun is directly over the Tropic of Capricorn. It will be the shortest day of the year.

The sweater weather continues Sunday morning as it will be even colder with lows falling to the low 50s. Highs will struggle to reach to the mid-70s.