Mother of teen stabbed to death in Brickell condo honors son's legacy

The mother of a teen who was fatally stabbed while he slept at his dad's Brickell condo back in June publicly honored her son's life and legacy Wednesday afternoon shortly before a memorial Mass at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Miami.

Christine Maron said of her son Dominic Ferrel, "His death will not overshadow the love, light, and joy he brought to each and every one of us."

Ferrell, 17, was killed in an unprovoked attack on June 8.

Authorities said the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Kyrill Kehl, entered the building without a key fob and targeted the apartment at random. The two did not know each other.

The memorial service provided an opportunity for the Miami community to say goodbye to Ferrell, who lived in the city for the past four years. His formal funeral services were previously held in California.

Mother shares plans for foundation

In her remarks, Maron announced the launch of the Dominic Paul Maron Ferrell Foundation.

The foundation will award four annual scholarships to students who demonstrate the qualities she said defined her son: empathy, kindness, respect, academic achievement, and sportsmanship.

The Dominic Paul Maron Ferrell Memorial Scholarship will be awarded to one eighth-grade student at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic School, as well as graduating seniors at Immaculata-La Salle High School, Las Lomas High School and Miami Beach Senior High School.

"This vision will be carried forward by Dominic's siblings—Bianca, Luca, and Dante," she said. "His legacy will outlive us all, helping others realize the promise of a better tomorrow."

Community gathers to mourn, remember

Family, friends and community members gathered at the church in The Roads neighborhood for the 5 p.m. service.

Dominic was a former student of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic School and most recently attended Miami Beach Senior High, where he was known for his kindness and athleticism.