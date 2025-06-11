Teen killed in Brickell apartment was with dad despite restraining order, court documents show

New details emerge in stabbing death of a sleeping teen at Brickell condo

New details emerge in stabbing death of a sleeping teen at Brickell condo

New details emerge in stabbing death of a sleeping teen at Brickell condo

A 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death over the weekend in a Brickell high-rise apartment while staying with his father in violation of a court-issued restraining order, according to newly released court documents.

Dominic Ferrell, a rising high school senior, was asleep in a condo on the 34th floor of the Icon Brickell when he was fatally stabbed.

Police say the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Kyrill Kehl of Arizona, entered the unlocked unit, attacked the teen, and later fell to his death from a nearby building.

Father violated protective order, documents show

Court documents obtained by CBS News Miami reveal that Ferrell's parents were in the process of divorcing and that his mother had filed a restraining order on behalf of herself and her children following a reported incident of domestic violence.

The documents state that in February, Ferrell's father came home intoxicated, pulled his wife from bed, and threw her to the ground.

After the order was filed, the court mandated that the father stay away from Dominic and his siblings. However, the documents allege he convinced Dominic to spend substantial time with him despite the order.

Ferrell was staying at the apartment with his father when the stabbing occurred.

Investigation ongoing as loved ones mourn

A video shows Dominic Ferrell during his middle school graduation, describing his time at St. Peter and Paul School. Friends remember him as outgoing and joyful.

The court has released Ferrell's remains to his mother for funeral arrangements.

Authorities have not yet determined why Kehl attacked Ferrell. A toxicology report is pending to determine if the suspect was under the influence during the attack.