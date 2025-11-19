Father of missing 10-year-old South Florida girl to address public as search continues

The father of a missing 10-year-old South Florida girl is addressing the media as the search continues for his daughter in Central Florida.

Gabrielle Terrelonge, of Margate, was last seen on June 30 with her mother, 34-year-old Passha Davis, when Gabrielle arrived at the Florida Mall by Greyhound bus. However, the young girl was not reported missing until Oct. 29.

Earlier this month, the FBI Miami joined the Margate Police Department in search for Terrelonge and issued a missing child alert. Authorities believe she may be in the Orlando area.

Mother arrested as search for daughter continues

On Nov. 4, Davis was arrested at the Lauderhill Transit Station after investigators learned of Gabrielle's disappearance.

During her bond hearing, Davis didn't give any information concerning the location of her daughter.

This isn't Davis's first offense in recent months. Before the arrest in the case of her missing child, she was taken into custody for shoplifting on Oct. 17.

CBS News Miami obtained the bodycam footage.

Davis was stopped by a Margate police officer near a Dollar Tree after an employee reported a woman was shoplifting. When the officer approached Davis, she refused to identify herself.

After the officer searched Davis, she pulled items from her pockets, as she continued to refuse to say her name. She was ultimately taken into custody for a charge of false identity given to a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest without violence. This led to the investigation into her daughter's whereabouts.

Father says he hasn't seen Gabrielle since May

According to Davis's arrest report, she told police she believed her daughter was with her father. But Gabrielle's father told investigators he has not seen his daughter since May.

The report also said Davis is homeless and suffers from mental health and substance abuse issues. Family members told investigators no one has had contact with or seen Davis or her daughter since December 2024.