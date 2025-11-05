Mother arrested as search intensifies for missing 10-year-old in Broward County

Authorities are intensifying the search for 10‑year‑old Gabrielle Terrelonge of Broward County after her mother was arrested on child neglect charges.

Police said 34-year-old Passha Davis was taken into custody Tuesday at the Lauderhill Transit Station, after investigators learned her daughter, Gabrielle Terrelonge, had not been seen for months.

"Alright, Ms. Davis. You're charged with one count of neglect of a child without great bodily harm," said a judge during bond court.

"I understand that allegedly she doesn't know where her child is?" the judge said.

"Your honor, what's understood is that she hasn't said anything. It's not known if that's actually accurate. She hasn't given any piece of information about the last time she saw the child," said Davis's attorney.

Last seen in Hollywood months ago

Authorities said Davis and Terrelonge were last seen together at a Walmart in Hollywood off State Road 7 in June. Investigators say Gabrielle was last seen in June but was not reported missing until Oct. 29, when her father contacted Margate police.

According to Davis's arrest report, she told police she believed her daughter was with her father. But Gabrielle's father told investigators he has not seen his daughter since May.

Shoplifting arrest triggered investigation

The father reported Gabrielle missing after learning Davis had been arrested Oct. 17 for allegedly shoplifting from a Margate Dollar Store. That prompted the FBI and several law enforcement agencies to join the investigation.

Report cites homelessness, mental health issues

The arrest report states Davis "had no knowledge of her whereabouts and said that she should be with her father. But Gabrielle's father told investigators— he hasn't seen his daughter since May."

The report also said Davis is homeless and suffers from mental health and substance abuse issues. Family members told investigators no one has had contact with or seen Davis or her daughter since December 2024.

Bond set at $100,000

Davis's bond was set at $100,000. If released, she would be required to wear an ankle monitor and undergo a mental health evaluation.

Authorities continue to search for Gabrielle Terrelonge.