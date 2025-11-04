Missing Child Alert issued for 10-year-old South Florida girl that may be in Orlando, authorities say

The FBI has joined the Margate Police Department in the search for a missing 10-year-old girl who hasn't been seen since the summer.

According to FBI Miami, Gabrielle Terrelonge was reported missing on Oct. 29 after investigators found out that her mother had been incarcerated in Florida. However, Margate Police said Terrelonge's last confirmed sighting was in the south Broward area in June 2025.

Monday, Nov. 3, authorities issued a Missing Child Alert for Terrelonge and said she may be in the Orlando area with a woman identified as Passha Davis.

Davis is described as a Black woman, standing at about 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing about 130 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Police said she was last seen wearing all black clothing and may be carrying a black backpack.

Terrelonge is described as a Black female, standing at 4 feet 8 inches tall and weighing about 100 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Terrelonge was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black long pants and white Crocs, police said.

If you know of their location, call 911 or the Margate Police Department at 954-972-7111.