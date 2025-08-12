Missing Hialeah Gardens boy found safe, police say

A missing 14-year-old boy, last seen in Hialeah Gardens, has been found safe, authorities confirmed.

Earlier in the day, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) issued a missing child alert for Yunior Pozo.

At the time of his disappearance, in the 10500 block of Northwest 77th Court, he had been wearing a white shirt with a black Nike check, blue shorts, black socks and white shoes.

Officials described Pozo has black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds.