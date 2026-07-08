Second victim dies in Broward triple shooting that killed influencer DreamDoll Brii, police say

Police in Miramar say a second victim has died in a fatal triple shooting that left a South Florida influencer known as "DreamDoll Brii" dead, and he's been identified as her cousin.

The second victim was identified by Miramar police as 21-year-old Arthur Lee Johnson III, also known as "A.J."

A third victim, who was not identified, has since been released from a hospital after having his jaw wired shut.

What happened to DreamDoll Brii?

According to Miramar police, 21-year-old Brianna Johnson, known on social media as "DreamDoll Brii," was riding inside a green Lamborghini early Sunday morning when a white BMW pulled alongside the vehicle and opened fire, striking it multiple times.

Investigators said the Lamborghini then crashed into a nearby home after rolling through a stop sign.

Brianna Johnson, 21, was killed in a triple shooting in Miramar on July 5, 2026. Two men were also injured in the shooting, according to police.

And surveillance video appears to show the moment when the gunfire broke out.

Newly released 911 calls also shed light on the terrifying moments after the shooting took place.

The calls capture frantic screams and desperate pleas for help following the shooting Sunday morning.

In one call, a caller is heard screaming through tears while pleading with dispatchers for help, while another repeatedly begs for an ambulance.