Watch CBS News
Local News

Second victim dies in Broward triple shooting that killed influencer DreamDoll Brii, police say

By
Steven Yablonski
Steven Yablonski is a digital content producer for CBS Miami and the South region.
Read Full Bio
Steven Yablonski

/ CBS Miami

Add CBS News on Google

Police in Miramar say a second victim has died in a fatal triple shooting that left a South Florida influencer known as "DreamDoll Brii" dead, and he's been identified as her cousin.

The second victim was identified by Miramar police as 21-year-old Arthur Lee Johnson III, also known as "A.J."

A third victim, who was not identified, has since been released from a hospital after having his jaw wired shut.

What happened to DreamDoll Brii?

According to Miramar police, 21-year-old Brianna Johnson, known on social media as "DreamDoll Brii," was riding inside a green Lamborghini early Sunday morning when a white BMW pulled alongside the vehicle and opened fire, striking it multiple times.

Investigators said the Lamborghini then crashed into a nearby home after rolling through a stop sign.

cbsmiami-brianna-johnson-miramar-shooting-1.jpg
Brianna Johnson, 21, was killed in a triple shooting in Miramar on July 5, 2026. Two men were also injured in the shooting, according to police.

And surveillance video appears to show the moment when the gunfire broke out.

Newly released 911 calls also shed light on the terrifying moments after the shooting took place.

The calls capture frantic screams and desperate pleas for help following the shooting Sunday morning. 

In one call, a caller is heard screaming through tears while pleading with dispatchers for help, while another repeatedly begs for an ambulance.

911 calls released in Miramar shooting that killed influencer 01:51

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue