Friends identify South Florida influencer as woman killed in triple shooting while riding in Lamborghini in Miramar

Police in Miramar say a woman riding in a Lamborghini when she and two others were shot early Sunday morning has died, and friends are identifying her as a popular South Florida influencer.

Miramar police identified her as Brianna Johnson, 21. The conditions or identities of the other two shooting victims have not yet been released.

Three people driving in a Lamborghini were shot early Sunday morning, according to Miramar police. CBS News Miami

People across social media have identified Johnson as a popular influencer known as "Dreamdoll Brii," although investigators have not confirmed those details.

Thousands of people have posted to her TikTok account, "_itgirlbri" offering prayers and condolences to her.

The investigation continues.

What happened to Brianna Johnson and the other Miramar shooting victims?

According to officials, the three victims were driving in a green Lamborghini in the 2700 block of Sunshine Boulevard were followed by another vehicle and shot at around 5:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

"When we got here, we found a car that crashed into a house," Miramar Police Chief Delrish Moss said over the weekend. "Three people were inside and all three people were shot."

Investigators are continuing to piece together what happened prior to the shooting and who is responsible.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the triple shooting to come forward.