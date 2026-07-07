911 calls released in fatal Miramar drive-by shooting that killed social media influencer known as 'DreamDoll Brii'

Newly released 911 calls are shedding light on the terrifying moments after a drive-by shooting in Miramar that left a 21-year-old woman dead and two others wounded in a case that has drawn widespread attention online.

The calls capture frantic screams and desperate pleas for help following the shooting Sunday morning. In one call, a caller is heard screaming through tears while pleading with dispatchers for help, while another repeatedly begs for an ambulance.

According to Miramar police, 21-year-old Brianna Johnson, known on social media as "DreamDoll Brii," was riding inside a green Lamborghini when a white BMW pulled alongside the vehicle and opened fire, striking it multiple times.

Investigators said the Lamborghini then crashed into a nearby home. A 911 caller reported the crash moments later, telling dispatchers, "Somebody just ran into my house," before adding that people were fighting outside.

Neighbor Eugenia Cruz said she initially mistook the gunfire for holiday celebrations.

"We thought it was fireworks from the Fourth of July," Cruz said.

Johnson died in the incident. Her family told CBS News that one of the two men inside the Lamborghini is her cousin, who remains hospitalized in critical condition. The second man, who was shot in the face, was released from the hospital after having his jaw wired shut.

As investigators continue searching for the shooter, neighbors say the violence has left them shaken.

"There's a lot of insecurity. At any moment, someone can go out and not know if they're coming back," Cruz said.

Miramar police have not announced any arrests or released a possible motive. Detectives continue to ask anyone with information about the shooting to come forward.