3 people in Lamborghini shot, critically injured; Miramar police searching for shooter

Police in Miramar are searching for whoever shot three people in a Lamborghini early Sunday morning, and officials believe the victims may have been followed and targeted.

Neighbors woke up as Miramar police swarmed the neighborhood.

"I went outside and I saw a lot of reporters, cop cars, my street blocked off," Carlos Regueiro said. "So, I was trying to figure out what was going on."

An investigation is underway in Miramar after three people were shot on Sunday, July 5, 2026. CBS News Miami

Investigators said that three people driving in a green Lamborghini in the 2700 block of Sunshine Boulevard were followed by another car and shot at around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

"When we got here, we found a car that crashed into a house," Miramar Police Chief Delrish Moss said. "Three people were inside and all three people were shot."

The three shooting victims were rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.

Investigators are now working to piece together what happened prior to the shooting and who is responsible.

Neighbors told CBS News Miami that because it was the Fourth of July holiday weekend, they first thought the gunshots were fireworks until they walked out of their homes and saw what happened.

"It's a little nerve wracking for no reason really," Regueiro said. "There's no reason for that type of behavior on the Fourth of July when we're all trying to come together for something as big as 250 years of freedom. So, why do stuff like this?

CBS News Mimi asked police for an update on the victims' conditions and any additional details they have on the case, but so far, no additional information was available.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the triple shooting to come forward.