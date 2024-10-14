Hurricane Milton threatens to disrupt start of stone crab season, prices likely to rise

MIAMI - As Hurricane Milton looms over South Florida, local businesses, particularly seafood restaurants, are bracing for potential impacts on the start of stone crab season.

Lucas Calderon, the owner of Holy Crab in Coral Gables, is optimistic but admits he's concerned about the uncertainty the storm brings.

Fishermen are delaying setting their traps, which could affect the supply of the highly sought-after stone crabs and potentially drive up prices for the season.

"There is a lot of uncertainty. They've been checking the traps," said Calderon.

Calderon explains that fishermen can set their traps on October 5th, but many choose not to in anticipation of storms.

"Unfortunately we had a couple of hurricanes last year. One fisherman, in particular, has 4,000 traps. Eight hundred are accounted for. So, he says I'm not making the same mistake again."

"They waited for the hurricane to pass. With that wait, it takes more time for the stone crabs to catch the bait to get in the trap. So, that's why there's so much uncertainty."

"What exactly is in those traps? I guess we'll find out tomorrow," said Calderon.

That uncertainty means consumers can expect higher prices for the South Florida delicacy.

"When I hear the networks saying that there is a shortage, I could safely assume the prices will be going up. I will do everything in my power to bring those costs down again," said Calderon.

Hopefully, the wait won't last long. Stone crab season officially kicks off on Tuesday, October 15th, when fishermen will head out at the break of dawn.

They hope to return with traps full of crabs for delivery not only to Holy Crab but to restaurants throughout the region.