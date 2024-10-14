FEMA crews forced to relocate amid reported threats from armed militia over hurricane relief efforts

As the nearly 65,000 residents of hard-hit Rutherford County, North Carolina, struggle to clear endless mud and debris left behind by Hurricane Helene, help has hit a roadblock.

Federal Emergency Management Agency crews in North Carolina were forced to relocate due to a reported armed threat against workers, first reported by The Washington Post. Out of an abundance of caution, FEMA said its disaster assistance teams will be stationed at fixed locations instead of going door-to-door, which has been the agency's common practice in the past.

FEMA said search and rescue efforts are still underway and disaster recovery centers remain open.

The move comes after an email sent by the U.S. Forest Service to federal responders in Rutherford County, alerted them of an apparent standdown after National Guard troops reportedly encountered armed militia saying they were "hunting FEMA."

Helene made landfall on Sept. 26 as a powerful Category 4 storm near Perry, Florida. It tore through six states, leaving more than 225 people dead, most in North Carolina.

"FEMA continues to support communities impacted by Helene and help survivors apply for assistance. For the safety of our dedicated staff and the disaster survivors we are helping, FEMA has made some operational adjustments. Disaster Recovery Centers will continue to be open as scheduled, survivors continue to register for assistance, and we continue to help the people of North Carolina with their recovery," FEMA said in a statement to CBS News.

An aerial view of people standing near destroyed and damaged buildings in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene flooding on Oct. 8, 2024, in Bat Cave, North Carolina. Getty Images

The North Carolina National Guard sent CBS News the following statement, saying, "The NCNG has no reports of our soldiers or airmen encountering any armed militia, any threats and any type of combatants. We are continuing to serve all those counties in need of our assistance."

False claims have surfaced online including that the federal government planned to halt search and rescue efforts in order to seize and bulldoze Chimney Roc and that victims were only receiving $750 in aid. Many of the conspiracy theories have prompted FEMA to create a page on its site discrediting rumors and false information about its response to Hurricane Helene.

Former President Donald Trump has repeatedly spread misinformation, suggesting FEMA money for hurricane victims was diverted and given to migrants. Although FEMA does sometimes provide aid to immigrants, the source of funding is separate from disaster relief.

"We have individuals in need of assistance who are entitled to assistance who aren't seeking it because of the false information," Homeland Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" on Sunday.

Last week, President Biden addressed false claims, including one that said the government can control the weather, promoted by some Republican politicians.

"Marjorie Taylor Greene, the congresswoman from Georgia, is now saying the federal government is literally controlling the weather, we're controlling the weather. It's beyond ridiculous. It's so stupid, it's got to stop," Mr. Biden said in his remarks from the White House.

Over the weekend, Mr. Biden visited Florida for a second time in just over the week to tour the storm damage after Hurricane Milton slammed the Gulf Coast of the Sunshine State as a Category 3 storm. On Sunday, the president announced $600 million in aid for areas impacted by Helene and Milton.