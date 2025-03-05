Miami's unique identity: What it means to be from the 305

For those who call Miami-Dade home, being from the 305 is more than just an area code. It's a culture, a way of life and a deep-rooted sense of pride.

"I feel like if you're coming from somewhere else, there are traditions that you have to get used to if you really want to be from Miami," said Yasmin Gomez, a Little Havana resident.

While Miami is often associated with beaches and nightlife, locals say the city's identity is built on diverse cultures, music, food and a rich history that shapes its communities.

A melting pot of culture and tradition

From the bustling cafés of Little Havana to the evolving skyline of Edgewater, every neighborhood in Miami tells a different story.

"Living in Edgewater is wonderful, but I think they're still kind of building around that Miami culture," Gomez said.

"Whereas if you live in Little Havana, you have La Carreta right there. You have Versailles. You know, you walk to places easily. You go to la ventanita around the corner. The supermarket is around the corner."

For many Miamians, Cuban culture is at the heart of the city's identity.

"The Cuban culture. The Cuban coffee. The Cuban food. I mean, everything. The Cuban music," said Mike Bladino, who grew up on Miami Beach.

"It's that kind of music that you take somewhere else and people are like, 'What is this?'" Gomez added. "And you're like, 'I know. It's got that beat.'"

Pride in community and heritage

Beyond music and food, Miami pride runs deep in the people who live and work here. Chef Karim Bryant, owner of The Lil Greenhouse Grill in Overtown, is a prime example.

Born and raised in Overtown, Bryant said opening a restaurant in his hometown was never a question, it was a calling.

"I want to represent for the original towners and everyone that didn't get a chance to do what I'm doing," Bryant said.

The passion he puts into his food, he said, comes from the spirit of the community.

"Love! That's all I can say. We do everything with love," he said.

While Miami continues to evolve as new people move in and the city grows, longtime residents say the traditions, culture and history that built the 305 will always be its foundation.