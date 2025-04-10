Miami's Dominican community gathers at mass for Jet Set victims

Dominicans in Miami are grieving for the victims and their families of the Jet Set deadly roof collapse.

For those who didn't lose someone inside the nightclub, their hearts feel the pain and grief of the country and its people.

Community shares heartache

"I feel in pain with my people and country," said Rossmariel Parra.

Dominicans in South Florida are still coming to grips with the reality of the Jet Set tragedy that claimed more than 200 lives. "Shocked" is the word most people at the Corpus Christi Catholic Church mass use to describe the mass casualty.

"I've been grieving all week long, since we knew," Parra said. "I woke up on Tuesday more to look at my phone exploding. I couldn't believe what was happening."

The church filled with people in every pew as the Dominican Republic's national anthem played.

Loss felt across Latin America

Hugo Chavez was a television producer for 20 years in the Dominican Republic and worked directly with merengue star Rubby Perez and fashion designer Martin Polanco, who both died.

He said the loss goes far beyond the Dominican community.

"In this moment, it's not only the Dominican [Repubica] that has this problem," said Chavez. "It's Latin America."

A sentiment Dominican-born Daisy Baez agrees with.

"A mention of his name, it's not just a mention of Rubby Perez. It's a mention of our history," said Baez. "Things I remember growing up ... it makes me wanna cry because it's personal in that sense. It was near and dear to me. I think about his music and I think about my life."

Many attending the mass said the support the Dominican Republic has been receiving from around the world has been touching during this very difficult time.