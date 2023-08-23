Miami woman won million dollar prize playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game
TALLAHASSEE - A Miami woman has claimed a million-dollar prize from playing the Florida Lottery's 500X THE CASH game scratch-off game.
Amelia Agosto chose to receive her winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.
Agosto bought her winning ticket from a Publix at 12800 Biscayne Boulevard in North Miami. The store will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
The $50 500X THE CASH game features a top prize of $25 million, the largest offered on a Florida Lottery scratch-off game.
The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.
CBS News Miami is your official Florida Lottery station.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.