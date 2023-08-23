Watch CBS News
Local News

Miami woman won million dollar prize playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

TALLAHASSEE - A Miami woman has claimed a million-dollar prize from playing the Florida Lottery's 500X THE CASH game scratch-off game.

Amelia Agosto chose to receive her winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.  

Agosto bought her winning ticket from a Publix at 12800 Biscayne Boulevard in North Miami. The store will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The $50 500X THE CASH game features a top prize of $25 million, the largest offered on a Florida Lottery scratch-off game.

The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.

CBS News Miami is your official Florida Lottery station.

CBS Miami Team
cbs4-new-logo-hi-res.png

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on August 23, 2023 / 12:40 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.