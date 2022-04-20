Miami Woman Claims $2 Million Dollar Prize In Florida Lottery Scratch Off Game

Watch CBS News
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) - A Miami woman has claimed a $2 million prize in a Florida Lottery scratch-off game.

Yodelmy Lopez Leyva, won the big money from the $2,000,000 50X Cashword Scratch-Off game.

She chose to receive her winnings in a lump-sum payment of $1,760,000.00.

Lopez Leyva purchased her winning ticket from La Favorita Discount, located at 2742 Southwest 8th Street in Miami. The retailer will receive a $4,000 bonus for selling it.

The $10 game, $2,000,000 50X CASHWORD, launched in December 2020 and features more than $229 million in cash prizes, including eight top prizes of $2 million! The game's overall odds are 1-in-3.37.

April 20, 2022

