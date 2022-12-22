Miami Weather: Two days of warmth before temperatures plummet

MIAMI - The cold arctic blast impacting much of the county will finally make its presence known here in South Florida on Friday.

Warm weather will persist both Thursday and Friday before the front passes through the area Friday evening, resulting in a colder northwest wind which will cause our temperatures to rapidly drop overnight.

Cold front arrives late Friday NEXT Weather

A few showers may be possible Thursday afternoon with more in the forecast Friday morning. A stronger storm is possible as these showers develop out ahead of the cold front. The highest rain chances will be from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m. across South Florida and the Keys. Once the showers clear, the temperatures still have time to warm up to 80 degrees before the front arrives late Friday afternoon.

By Saturday morning temperatures will have fallen to around 50 degrees with wind chills making it feel like it is in the 40s.

A chilly breeze lasts all weekend keeping highs in the upper 50s while lows each day in the upper 40s. Rain chances remain low however with the front stalling just to our south, showers may drift north back across the Keys on Christmas Day.

Warmer weather slowly returns to the area next week with highs climbing back above 70 degrees with relatively low rain chances.