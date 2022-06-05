Miami Weather: Chance for thunderstorms Sunday afternoon

MIAMI – As Tropical Storm Alex races away from Florida, drier conditions prevail. However, there is a chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Sunday wakeup temperatures remain in the mid-70s, but we'll heat up closer to 80 degrees by lunchtime and getting even warmer into the afternoon.

Storm chances begin to increase by 2 p.m. with isolated thunderstorms possible.

The storm chances are not good news for areas of South Florida that were soaked with gusty squalls and flooding downpours on Friday and Saturday.

As Tropical Storm Alex moves away, there's still a slight risk for rip currents and there is a small craft advisory around area waters.

Monday has a similar set up with a clear start and building clouds and storms in the afternoon.

Temperatures in the week are expected to reach the upper 80s if not 90 degrees for the first half of the week.

A mix of warm sun and storms will stick through Friday, with a brief break from the rain by next weekend.