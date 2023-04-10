Watch CBS News
Miami Weather: Shower, storms around, slightly cooler

By Lissette Gonzalez

/ CBS Miami

NEXT Weather forecast for Monday 4/10/2023 5AM
NEXT Weather forecast for Monday 4/10/2023 5AM 01:56

MIAMI - After a soggy Easter Sunday, more rain is on the way.

Showers will develop late Monday morning with the potential for some heavy downpours. Breezy showers and some storms will be possible throughout the day.

With the wet weather and clouds around, it will be cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Due to the strong onshore winds, there is a high risk of rip currents and a small craft advisory for boaters.

tuesday-wednesday.png
Wet weather ahead NEXT Weather

Tuesday we stay windy with scattered showers and highs in the upper 70s. The rain chance is higher on Wednesday with the potential for more storms due to a low-pressure system expected to develop in the Gulf of Mexico.

We remain unsettled late week with the potential for showers and storms. It will be warmer by the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Spotty showers are possible Saturday and Sunday.

Lissette Gonzalez
lissette-gonzalez.jpg

Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

First published on April 10, 2023 / 7:25 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

