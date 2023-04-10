Miami Weather: Shower, storms around, slightly cooler

MIAMI - After a soggy Easter Sunday, more rain is on the way.

Showers will develop late Monday morning with the potential for some heavy downpours. Breezy showers and some storms will be possible throughout the day.

With the wet weather and clouds around, it will be cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Due to the strong onshore winds, there is a high risk of rip currents and a small craft advisory for boaters.

Wet weather ahead NEXT Weather

Tuesday we stay windy with scattered showers and highs in the upper 70s. The rain chance is higher on Wednesday with the potential for more storms due to a low-pressure system expected to develop in the Gulf of Mexico.

We remain unsettled late week with the potential for showers and storms. It will be warmer by the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Spotty showers are possible Saturday and Sunday.