NEXT Weather: Scattered afternoon storms, record heat possible mid-week

MIAMI - The heat is on this week.

South Florida heat NEXT Weather

After a warm and humid start, Monday's highs will climb to the upper 80s and around 90 in the afternoon. It will feel like the 100s when you factor in the high humidity.

Scattered storms will develop this afternoon with the potential for some heavy downpours.

Tuesday we'll see more of the same with highs near 90 degrees and the potential for scattered storms.

May tie a record NEXT Weather

Mid to late week a ridge of high pressure will build across the Gulf of Mexico and will usher in drier air and lower rain chances. Temperatures will soar close to the mid-90s with the potential for record heat Wednesday and Thursday. The CBS News Miami Next Weather team is forecasting a high of 94 degrees for Miami on Wednesday and Thursday, the current record high on both days is 94 degrees set back in 2020.

By late week into the weekend, the rain chance increases a bit and highs will be in the low 90s this weekend with spotty storms Saturday and Sunday.