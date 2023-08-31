NEXT Weather: Record heat possible in Miami, scattered showers

MIAMI - The final day of August will be a scorcher.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for Miami-Dade and Broward from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. due to "feels like" temperatures rising up to 110 degrees when you factor in the humidity.

Record high NEXT Weather

Record heat will be possible on Thursday as highs soar to the low to mid-90s. The CBS News Miami Next Weather team is forecasting a high of 95 degrees in Miami which would tie the current record set back in 1998. Scattered showers and some storms are possible due to leftover moisture from Idalia.

Better for weekend NEXT Weather

We kick off the month of September with sizzling heat. Record heat will be possible with highs in the low to mid-90s on Friday and it will feel like the triple-digits. Another heat advisory will likely be issued. Scattered storms will still be possible.

This weekend the rain chance decreases and temperatures will be closer to normal in the low 90s. Passing storms are possible on Sunday. Spotty storms can be expected Sunday into Monday but some drier air is forecast to move in to bring humidity down a little for Labor Day.