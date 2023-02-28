NEXT Weather: Record heat possible to end February

MIAMI - The last day of February will feel more like early summer as temperatures soar to around 90 degrees.

Although we woke to a cool start, with temperatures in the 60s, they will warm by about 20 to 30 degrees in the afternoon. With a hot southwesterly wind in place, highs will rise to the upper 80s, and a few spots may reach 90 degrees.

The CBS4 Next Weather team is forecasting a high of 89 degrees in Miami, which may tie the current record of 89 set back in 1956. These are temperatures we typically see in late May or early June.

It will be very warm in Ft. Lauderdale as well with a forecast high of 87 degrees and the current record is 90 degrees set back in 1956.

Summer like temps NEXT Weather

Mid to late week highs will remain above our normal high of 79 degrees. Highs will climb to the upper 80s and we'll enjoy mainly dry, mostly sunny weather courtesy of high pressure.

By Friday the winds will increase with gusts as high as 30 miles per hour due to an approaching cold front and tighter pressure gradient.

Weekend change NEXT Weather

We stay breezy Saturday with highs in the upper 80s. On Sunday spotty showers will be possible. The cold front will weaken as it approaches South Florida but it will lead to a slight cool down by late weekend into early next week. Highs will be in the low 80s by next Monday.