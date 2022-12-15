Miami Weather: Rain ahead of approaching front

MIAMI - Rain is in the forecast thanks to an approaching front.

Thursday afternoon will be humid and breezy with highs in the mid 80s. A few showers will be possible during the day but the rain chance will be highest Thursday night into Friday morning due to a strong cold front. There is a threat for severe weather for parts of northern and central Florida with the potential for tornadoes, damaging gusty winds, and hail.

Here in South Florida, we'll see showers and storms develop overnight and linger through Friday. A few strong storms will be possible.

The front will slow down and weaken as it drops across South Florida. Scattered showers will be possible through Friday evening.

Over the weekend, the remnants of the frontal boundary will keep us unsettled. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with passing showers. Highs will remain near seasonable around 80 degrees. Sunday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s and spotty showers.

Hanukkah begins at sundown on Sunday at 5:33 p.m. - it will be mild with the potential for a few showers.