NEXT Weather: Not as hot, afternoon showers in the forecast

By Lissette Gonzalez

MIAMI - After a sizzling start to the week with record highs in the low 90s, Wednesday will not be as hot as afternoon highs climb to the mid to upper 80s.

A cool front is on the way and some showers will likely develop around midday and afternoon. Rain will be possible through the evening over parts of South Florida Wednesday night.

Thursday will be drier, cooler,  and less humid with more seasonable highs in the upper 70s. Friday we'll enjoy lows in the upper 60s and highs will be near 80 degrees.

This weekend lows stay cool in the mid-60s but highs will be a bit warmer in the mid-80s. Scattered showers are possible Saturday due to a second cold front. By Sunday it will be drier and warm with highs around 85 degrees. This weekend we turn clocks forward an hour due to Daylight Saving Time.

Lissette Gonzalez
Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

First published on March 8, 2023 / 8:23 AM

