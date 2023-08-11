NEXT Weather: Near record heat possible, spotty afternoon storms possible

Watch CBS News
By Lissette Gonzalez

CBS Miami

MIAMI - Another hot one on tap, but not as scorching as the last couple of days.

An Excessive Heat Advisory was issued for Miami-Dade and Broward until 7 p.m. due to the potential of "feels like" temperatures up to 110 degrees. An Excessive Heat Advisory is also effect for the Florida Keys until 8 p.m. due to the potential of "feels like" temperatures up to 113 degrees.

Highs will soar to the low to mid-90s Friday afternoon and near record heat is possible.

It will be mainly dry this morning, but later on, spotty storms are possible but the rain remains relatively low.

As we head into the weekend a weak tropical wave will bring us more moisture and increase our rain chance. With more wet weather and clouds around, it will not be quite as hot. Highs will be in the low 90s instead of the mid-90s.

Lissette Gonzalez
Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

August 11, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

