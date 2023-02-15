Watch CBS News
Miami Weather: Mostly sunny with ocean breeze

By Lissette Gonzalez

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - A mild start across South Florida with temperatures mainly in the upper 60s and low 70s. Many areas were 13 to 19 degrees warmer in comparison to Tuesday morning.

The warming trend continues in the afternoon as highs climb to around 80 degrees under mostly sunny skies. The ocean breeze stays with us and we will continue to warm up through late week.

Thursday afternoon highs rise to the low 80s with plenty of sunshine. 

Friday will be the warmest day of the week with near record highs possible. Highs will soar to the low to mid-80s and spotty showers will be possible.

A weak cold front moves in this weekend and we'll enjoy a slight cool down. Saturday highs will be comfortable in the upper 70s. A few showers will be possible. Sunday will be a bit warmer as highs will be close to 80 degrees.

Even warmer by next Monday for President's Day with a high of 82 degrees.



