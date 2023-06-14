Miami Weather: Heat advisory issued due to "feels like" temps in triple digits

MIAMI - The heat begins to ramp up across South Florida on Wednesday, with a warming trend set to take us into the end of the week.

Heat is on NEXT Weather

A Heat Advisory has been issued for Miami-Dade, Broward, and Monroe counties from noon until 7 p.m. with a heat index range of 105 to 108 degrees. Spotty storms will become possible after 2 p.m., with a couple of stronger storms remaining a possibility through the early evening hours. Overall, coverage will be less compared to the first part of the week.

Additional heat advisories will be likely through the rest of the week, with temperatures only set to get warmer and high humidity set to stick around.

Rain chances NEXT Weather

Friday will mark the hottest day of the work week and likely the hottest day of the year with a high of around 94 degrees. In fact, this should tie a record high for that day.

By the weekend, there won't be much relief from the heat, but storm chances will begin to tick back up. Look out for increasing chances of afternoon thunderstorms for Father's Day.

By NEXT Weather Meteorologist KC Sherman





